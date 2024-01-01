Tonight, we will be mainly clear and cold. Lows will be in the lower to middle 20s.

Tuesday, we will start the day with plenty of sunshine, but clouds will increase throughout the afternoon making it partly cloudy. It will be chilly with high temperatures in the lower 50s.

Our next weathermaker arrives on Wednesday. A coastal low will move just offshore from Louisiana east to Florida. This will send scattered showers across Central Alabama. We could pick up around 1/4″ of rain. It will be a cold rain with highs in the lower 40s.

There is a chance that as the rain ends, and cold air moves in from the north, we could see a brief change to snow flurries in the higher elevations to the east and north of Birmingham. No accumulation is expected. Lows on Wednesday night will be around the lower 30s.

We will dry out on Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. Expect chilly high temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

Friday will be mostly sunny, but clouds will increase late in the day. It will be a tad warmer with highs in the middle 50s.

Weekend Outlook: Another area of low pressure will move across the Gulf Coast this weekend, but it will be inland this time. It will spread a better coverage of much-needed rain across Central Alabama on Saturday. We could pick up 1-2″ of rain. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s. We will dry out on Sunday with a partly cloudy sky, and chilly high temperatures in the lower 50s.