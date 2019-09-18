TROPICS: A lot of activity in the Atlantic Basin

We are in the midst of peak hurricane season and right on schedule, there are multiple systems to watch in the Atlantic Basin.

Flash flood watches are in effect for southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana because of Tropical Depression Imelda. Storm rainfall totals of upwards of 20 inches for some locations will be possible.

Hurricane Humberto is a major hurricane as it nears the island of Bermuda. This storm will stay out in the mid-Atlantic. However, strong winds and rain will impact the island as the center of the storm tracks to the north, northwest of Bermuda. Maximum sustained winds are 120 miles per hour.

We also have newly formed Tropical Storm Jerry about 855 miles to the east of the Leeward Islands. It will near the Leeward Islands by the end of the week. Jerry is expected to strength to hurricane status by late Thursday.

We are also monitoring two other potential tropical cyclones. One has about a 10 percent chance of formation in the next five days. It is currently a disorganized cluster of showers and thunderstorms near the Dominican republic. While the environment is not conducive for development, heavy rainfall is likely across Hispaniola.

Behind Tropical Storm Jerry, there is a tropical wave that has a 30 percent chance of cyclone formation in the next five days. It will near the Caribbean Sea by early next week.