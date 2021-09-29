Tropical Storm Victor Forms: 20th Named Storm of the Season | Tracking the Tropics

Tropical Storm Victor form as off the coast of Africa. Victor is projected to become a hurricane by Friday morning as it enters into more favorable conditions for strengthening.

It will likely weaken back to a tropical storm by the middle of the weekend as drier air and stornger winds will prevent this storm from having a long lifespan as a hurricane.

No interaction with land is expected. This is to remain a fish storm, out to sea. The southerly steering breezes will develop over the central Atlantic in the vicinity of Victor. These breezes will curve the system northward over the east-central part of the basin, keeping Victor well away from the Caribbean Islands, Bermuda and North America from this weekend into next week.