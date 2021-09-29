Tropical Storm Victor Forms: 20th Named Storm of the Season | Tracking the Tropics

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
October 02 2021 06:00 pm

Tropical Storm Victor form as off the coast of Africa. Victor is projected to become a hurricane by Friday morning as it enters into more favorable conditions for strengthening.

It will likely weaken back to a tropical storm by the middle of the weekend as drier air and stornger winds will prevent this storm from having a long lifespan as a hurricane.

No interaction with land is expected. This is to remain a fish storm, out to sea. The southerly steering breezes will develop over the central Atlantic in the vicinity of Victor. These breezes will curve the system northward over the east-central part of the basin, keeping Victor well away from the Caribbean Islands, Bermuda and North America from this weekend into next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES