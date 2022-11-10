It is a partly to mostly cloudy and cool to chilly morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures range from the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Tropical Storm Nicole will send us plenty of clouds for much of today with highs in the 70s. This afternoon, outer rain bands will start moving into SE Alabama. The rain bands will spread north into Central Alabama along and east of I-65 this evening and they will continue tonight.

These bands will produce heavy rain, and there is a chance for some flooding over eastern and southeastern Alabama, or along and east of I-65. It has been very dry lately, so we can take on some rain. However, if it becomes too heavy it will just run off. Due to this, we’ve issued a Weather Aware from 6 PM Thursday until 9 AM Friday.

It will also be breezy with wind gusts of 20-30+ mph, so some power outages are possible over eastern Alabama. There is a Wind Advisory for most of Eastern Alabama through tonight.

Tonight, expect bands of heavy rain from Nicole to move across Central Alabama – mainly along and east of I-65. Some flooding is possible. It will be cool and breezy with lows in the 50s.

Friday will start out with more rain from Nicole as it quickly moves to the northeast across Georgia and into the Carolinas. We will briefly dry out Friday afternoon, and it will be mostly cloudy and breezy as a strong cold front moves into Alabama. It will be mild with highs in the 70s.

Friday evening will be cloudy and breezy for the high school playoff football games. Temperatures will be in the 60s.

Friday night will be cloudy and breezy with a few showers as the cold front moves across Alabama. Lows will be in the lower to mid 40s.

Weekend Outlook: BIG changes come to our temperatures this weekend. The cold front will be over South Alabama on Saturday. We will start the day with some clouds and a few showers. Then we will be mostly cloudy and windy through the afternoon. It will be MUCH COLDER with highs only in the mid 50s. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy and cold with lows in the lower 30s with a light freeze.

Sunday will be partly cloudy as an area of high pressure builds toward Alabama from the northwest. We will be chilly with highs only in the lower 50s. Sunday night will be mostly clear, cold and frosty with a light freeze. Lows will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Next Week Outlook: We start the new work week with a freeze on Monday morning. Then sunshine and more chilly highs in the 50s in the afternoon. An upper-level wave/disturbance will bring us some chilly rain on Tuesday with highs staying in the 50s. We will dry out Wednesday through Friday with chilly highs in the 50s each day.