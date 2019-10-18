Tropical Storm Nestor forms in the Gulf

Tropical Storm Nestor becomes the fourteenth named storm for the 2019 Atlantic Basin hurricane season. Winds are currently sustained at 60 miles per hour. Nestor will make landfall along the Florida Panhandle, near Panama City Beach, by tomorrow morning.

Nestor will bring wind and rainy to the Gulf Coast. The outer rain bands will make their way through Central Alabama on Saturday morning into the afternoon. However, soaking/flooding rainfall is not anticipated for our viewing area, with rainfall totals less than a half an inch.

Here’s the latest track:

From the National Hurricane Center:

STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the

tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by

rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could

reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated

areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide…

Indian Pass FL to Chassahowitzka FL…3 to 5 ft

Chassahowitzka to Clearwater Beach FL…2 to 4 ft

Tampa Bay…1 to 3 ft

Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge

and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances. For

information specific to your area, please see products issued by

your local National Weather Service forecast office.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected to reach the coast

within the warning area by later today and this evening, making

outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

Gale-force winds are likely along portions of the Atlantic coast

of the southeastern United States by Saturday.

RAINFALL: Nestor is expected to produce total rainfall

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches this weekend from the central Gulf

Coast and northern and central Florida to the eastern Carolinas,

with isolated maximum amounts of 6 inches.

TORNADOES: A tornado or two is possible tonight and early Saturday

near the Florida Gulf Coast from the central panhandle to western

parts of the Florida peninsula.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

Mississippi/Alabama border to Yankeetown Florida

Grand Isle Louisiana to the Mouth of the Pearl River

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…

Indian Pass Florida to Clearwater Beach Florida

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are

expected somewhere within the warning.