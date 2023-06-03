Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Strom Arlene is moving south, away from the Florida Panhandle. The system, as it moves moves south means improving rip current risks along the Gulf Coast. If you are headed to the beaches of Alabama this weekend or anywhere along the Florida panhandle, the weather will be a delight. Low rain chances, lots of sun, and limited rip current risk. Still be mindful of any red flags.

Saturday: We will have a full supply of sunshine. Temperatures will be hot too. Grab the water and the sunscreen this weekend. It will be a great pool day tomorrow. Dare I say it will be a perfect pool day?!

Weekend Outlook: We will have summer-like heat this weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy and hot with only a small chance for a pop-up storm each day. High temperatures will heat up into the upper 80s to lower 90s. It will be hot for the Stallions’ last home game of the season on Saturday at 2 PM and Vulcan Bash will be a warm one too. Stay hydrated.

Next Week’s Outlook: More summer-like heat is expected for the first full week of June. We will be partly cloudy, hot and humid, with a daily chance for hit-or-miss storms. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.