Tropical Airmass Sits Over Alabama | Tracking the Tropics

7:00 PM: Nicholas weakens to a tropical Depression and remains a soaker for the central Gulf Coast, keeping the greatest threat for flooding rain along and south of the I-10 corridor, there will still be a decent amount of rain for Central Alabama in the coming days.







Wednesday will see the best coverage of rain, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that it will rain all day. We will have periods of wet weather. There will be some faced with rain for that morning commute and others dodging afternoon rain for ballgames and outdoor activities. Wednesday’s rain won’t be consistent and will not impact all communities evenly. Just stay apprised to the weather tomorrow and keep an umbrella close by.

Threats associated with Nicholas will be low. I’ll mention a medium risk for flooding, as this will only pertain to an area that receives one of those downpours and could briefly cause some water run off issues. This is not going to be a widespread flooding event, just localized to those communities that get a pocket of heavy rain.

Tropical Depression Nicholas will track due east slowly, however the bands of rain will stretch hundreds of miles east and north of the center of circulation. Heavy rain is already being measured in Southwest Alabama tonight.

That rain starts moving in from the south overnight and will mean a bit of a messy morning commute, especially in east Alabama. Afternoon showers will intermittent with a slight decrease in coverage by sunset. We will see this pattern continue through Friday and into the weekend.





With the tropical airmass parked over us for several days, and no cold front to nudge it our of here, we will be seeing this pattern stick around through early next week. Although the rain coverage will back down a bit Sunday into Monday, I would still advise keeping that raingear handy and know where your umbrella is at all times.