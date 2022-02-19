TONIGHT: Temperatures again drop below freezing under a clear sky. Most see morning lows in the mid to upper 20s.

SUNDAY: After a cold morning, the weather looks beautiful Sunday afternoon. Temperatures climb into the low to mid 60s under a sunny sky.

WEATHER AWARE: We’re monitoring what we believe may be the heaviest round of rain this week, and perhaps enough energy in the atmosphere for strong storms Tuesday into Tuesday night. The bigger threats may end up existing in North and West Alabama with this setup, and our primary concerns at the moment are heavy rainfall north and west of I-59. We’ll continue to keep you informed as we get closer to Tuesday if these threats or the timeline changes at all.

HEAVY RAIN ON THE WAY: Tuesday isn’t our only round of rain for the week. Our first round moves in Monday and Monday night, with additional rounds of rain coming Tuesday evening into Wednesday, Wednesday evening into Thursday, and Thursday night into Friday morning. All told, this rain will add up for some of us, while for others, it may not even total an inch for the whole week. The heaviest rain will fall across North Alabama, where some spots could exceed 4″ of rain before the week is out. We expect a sharp cutoff in rain totals around I-59, though, where rain totals will range from around 2-3″, to around an inch or less.





MID-WEEK WARMUP: Despite all that rain, temperatures will be approaching 15° above normal in the afternoons. We’ll reach the low to mid 70s Tuesday through Thursday as strong southerly flow ushers in warm, humid air.

Temperatures do drop down closer to normal Friday and Saturday, and our rain chances start to fall as we round out the week as well.