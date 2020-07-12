Trees down in Wenonah due to severe storm
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Here are recent photos of trees down on Wenonah Road, blocking the entire roadway.
This is coming from the backside of Bessemer to Lawson State.
More weather updates still to come.
