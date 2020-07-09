Tropical Storm Fay forms, warnings issued for NJ, Conn., & Long Island

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – As of 4 p.m. Thursday, Tropical Storm Fay has officially formed off the coast of North Carolina near the Outer Banks region.

That makes Fay the sixth named storm so far for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. It’s also worth noting that this is the earliest “F” storm (or sixth named storm) to ever occur on record. We normally don’t see the “F” storm develop until September, so it’s very rare to see one this early in the season.

Currently, Fay has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph as it slowly tracks due north at 7 mph. The storm is still showing poor organization on satellite imagery, as much of the thunderstorm activity is only confined to the right-hand side of the storm’s center.

The low-pressure center is also fairly shallow and not well-defined yet. The latest recon data found a minimum central pressure of 1005 mb.

Fay is expected to continue tracking north, passing just east of Chesapeake Bay. It’ll bring heavy rain, rip currents, and strong winds to much of the Northeastern Seaboard on Friday and Saturday. This includes Long Island and all of the New York City metropolitan area.

Fay is not expected to strengthen into a hurricane. However, 2-4″ of rain, coastal erosion, and high surf are expected between Thursday evening and Saturday afternoon in this region.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the Atlantic coast from Cape May, New Jersey to the Connecticut/Rhode Island state line. This means that tropical storm conditions are likely to develop within the next 36 hours.

No impacts are expected in Alabama from this storm. The current patterns of summer heat and sparse afternoon thunderstorms are expected to continue through the weekend.

