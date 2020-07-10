Tropical Storm Fay brings heavy rain & strong winds to the Northeast

4 PM UPDATE—Tropical Storm Fay has made landfall just North of Atlantic City, NJ.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – As of Friday afternoon, Tropical Storm Fay continues to track parallel to the New Jersey shore, bringing heavy rain, flash flooding, & tropical storm-force winds to the Northeastern seaboard.

At 4 PM CDT Friday, Tropical Storm Fay remains at a steady minimum central pressure of 998 millibars. Maximum sustained winds have slowed slightly from 60 mph down to 50 mph. The Northward progression of the storm continues, as Fay moves due North at 14 mph.

The storm has already dropped 3 to 5″ of rain in the past 24 hours across much of Delaware & Southern New Jersey. An additional 1 to 2″ rainfall likely farther to the North over the next 24 hours. Flash Flood Warnings remain in effect along the I-95 corridor, stretching from Philadelphia to New York City.

Fay will thankfully be a short-lived tropical storm, likely moving onshore near the Hudson River sometime this afternoon & continuing its track North. By Saturday morning, Fay will weaken to a tropical depression somewhere near Vermont, then quickly exit the region & move into Canada as a remnant low by Saturday evening.

This storm will NOT impact Alabama in any way. Stay tuned for the latest tropical weather forecast & updates from your CBS 42 Storm Team!