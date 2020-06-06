Tropical Storm Cristobal Closing in on Louisiana

As of 7 AM Central Time Saturday, Tropical Storm Cristobal is beginning to show signs of strengthening. The National Hurricane Center is reporting a minimum central pressure of 992 millibars–down 3 millibars from the previous advisory. Maximum wind speeds have increased to 50 mph.

The current forecast track remains largely unchanged. Landfall is expected roughly tomorrow afternoon near the mouth of the Mississippi River, in Southeastern Louisiana. The most significant impacts from Cristobal will be felt in this region, as tropical storm-force winds last through Monday, with 4 to 6″ of rainfall likely.

Tropical Storm Warnings are currently in effect up & down the I-10 corridor, stretching from Baton Rouge, LA to Pensacola, FL. This means that tropical storm conditions are likely within 36 hours.

We are NOT expecting much of any significant impacts from this storm in Central Alabama. What we will see is gusty winds–on the order of 15 to 25 mph–both tomorrow & Monday as Cristobal makes its closest approach. We’ll also see passing tropical thunderstorms across West Alabama, but any potential severe weather is VERY unlikely with this system.

Of course, impacts can change over a short distance when it comes to tropical storms, so we’ll be keeping a close eye on it. Otherwise, enjoy your weekend & stay cool! Highs expected in the 90s both today & tomorrow.