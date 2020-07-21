Tropical Depression Seven Forms; Disturbance near Cuba tracking towards Texas this weekend

Satellite imagery of Tropical Depression Seven

As of 4 PM CDT Tuesday, Tropical Depression Seven has officially formed in the Central Atlantic–about 1400 miles East of Trinidad & Tobago in the Central Atlantic Ocean. This will likely develop into the 7th named storm of the 2020 season–Tropical Storm Gonzalo–within the next 24 to 48 hours. Currently, the storm has peak sustained winds of 35 mph and a minimum central pressure of 1009 millibars, moving WNW at 8 mph.

Latest forecast track for Tropical Depression Seven

TD Seven will continue its track WNW over the coming days, entering the Caribbean this weekend as a tropical storm. This storm will NOT pose any immediate threat to the Continental US in the near future, but the National Hurricane Center will continue to monitor it as the week progresses.

Meanwhile, in the Gulf of Mexico, we are continuing to monitor a broad, weak surface trough currently located near the West coast of Cuba. This disturbance will most likely track West across the Central Gulf of Mexico in the coming days, bringing heavy rain to the Texas coast by this weekend. This disturbance will likely stay South of Alabama, as a strong ridge currently situated over the Deep South pushes it along its track WNW.

While this disturbance is not officially named at this time, but development is becoming more likely. As of Tuesday afternoon, there is a 30% chance of development within the next 2 days, and a 40% chance of development in the next 5 days. If it does develop, it will likely become Tropical Storm Hanna–the 8th named storm of the 2020 season.

Stay tuned to our forecast as the week goes on for more information!