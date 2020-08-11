Tropical Depression Eleven Forms in the Central Atlantic

4 PM Tuesday: All the latest information on Tropical Depression Eleven from Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann.

As of 3:30 PM CDT Tuesday, in the Central Atlantic, Tropical Depression Eleven has officially formed. This tropical wave has quickly developed a well-defined low-level circulation with a minimum central pressure of 1007 millibars. Currently, TD Eleven is tracking West at 16 mph with peak sustained winds of 35 mph Thunderstorms have started developing on the right-hand side of the wave’s center, indicating its gaining strength as it travels through the Central Atlantic.

4 PM CDT Tuesday: Latest forecast track for Tropical Depression Eleven.

Here’s the latest forecast track for Tropical Depression Eleven…expected to strengthen to a tropical storm by early Thursday morning, curving to the right of its current track & shifting Northwest. Overall, this is a very similar track to Isaias, so well be watching it closely. If this storm does develop, it would become Tropical Storm Josephine–the 10th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

As of right now, Eleven does NOT pose an immediate threat to the US, but we’ll be monitoring it as it develops over the coming days. Stay tuned for further updates this week!