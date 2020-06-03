Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Cristobal

Cristobal is a tropical storm, currently drifting slowly in the Bay of Campeche near the Mexican coast. Maximum winds are pegged at around 60 mph, with most of the stronger winds offshore. The center of Cristobal is expected to make landfall later today and become a tropical depression before moving back over the water and regaining tropical storm strength. By this weekend, it will move into the Gulf of Mexico and continue on a path to the north, possibly impacting the Gulf Coast this weekend and early next week.

Here are the key messages and impacts for Cristobal:

Damaging and deadly flooding has already occurred in portions of Mexico and Central America. Cristobal is expected to produce additional extreme rainfall amounts through the end of the week. The heaviest additional rainfall is expected over far southern Mexico and portions of the Yucatan Peninsula, while also extending along the Pacific coast from Chiapas to Guatemala and El Salvador. This rainfall could cause widespread life-threatening flash floods and mudslides. Tropical storm conditions will continue along the coast of Mexico where a tropical storm warning is in effect. Cristobal is forecast to begin moving northward across the Gulf of Mexico on Friday, and there is a risk of storm surge, rainfall, and wind impacts this weekend along portions of the U.S. Gulf Coast from Texas to the Florida Panhandle. While it is too soon to determine the exact location, timing, and magnitude of these impacts, interests in these areas should monitor the progress of Cristobal and ensure they have their hurricane plan in place.



Right now, the forecast track takes Cristobal near Louisiana by early Monday morning, but as we know with Gulf storms, the track can change from day to day. Please keep tabs on the forecast as we get closer to the weekend.