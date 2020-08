At 4 PM CDT Sunday…Tropical Storm Isaias remains a strong tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, moving NNW at 9 mph parallel to Florida's East coast with a minimum central pressure of 994mb. The storm's center is now located about 20 miles SE of Palm Bay, Florida, with a large portion of the strongest winds & thunderstorms are located East of the storm's center.

Tropical Storm Warnings remain in effect for areas East of I-95, going from Daytona Beach, FL all the way to Wilmington, North Carolina. Because of the storm's weakening trend, the Hurricane Watches & Warnings that were in effect yesterday have now expired.