TD11 to become a Tropical Storm soon

As of 4:00 PM CDT Wednesday, Tropical Depression Eleven continues to move West at 15 mph through the Central Atlantic, after officially forming yesterday afternoon. A well-defined low-level circulation remains apparent on satellite imagery with a minimum central pressure of 1007 millibars. Peak sustained winds remain at 35 mph. Intensification to a tropical storm is expected within the next 12 hours.

Here’s the latest forecast track for Tropical Depression Eleven…expected to strengthen to a tropical storm overnight tonight, becoming Tropical Storm Josephine–the 10th named storm of the 2020 season. Fortunately, this storm is NOT expected to become a hurricane, and will likely weaken back to a depression by Monday of next week. Therefore, this will not pose the same threat that Isaias did last week to the Caribbean and the US.

As always, we’ll continue watching this as it moves West towards our neighborhood. Stay tuned for more updates this week!