Isaias now a Tropical Storm; Florida’s east coast still expecting impacts

As of 7 PM CDT…Tropical Storm Isaias has been downgraded from a hurricane due to a considerable weakening trend in the past 24 hours. The storm has become much less organized due to a combination of dry air & wind shear. Maximum sustained winds are currently at 70 mph with a minimum central pressure of 993 millibars.

Regardless of this weakening trend, the storm is still expected to brush along the East coast of Florida as a strong tropical storm or category 1 hurricane, tracking parallel to the shore & producing heavy rain, strong winds, coastal erosion, & storm surge. Hurricane Warnings currently extend from Biscayne Bay to Jacksonville Beach as the storm rides along the coast, & Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for cities farther inland, including but not limited to Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, & Jacksonville. This path is very similar to what Hurricane Matthew & Hurricane Dorian did in both 2016 & 2019 respectively.

NO impacts expected from this storm for Central Alabama.

KEY MESSAGES:

Hurricane conditions & dangerous storm surge will continue in portions of the Northwest Bahamas tonight. Hurricane conditions are expected along the Florida East coast on Sunday, with tropical storm conditions beginning tonight for a large portion of Southeast Florida.

Dangerous storm surge is possible from Jupiter Inlet to Ponte Vedra Beach, where water rises of 2 to 4 feet of storm surge are possible along the immediate coastline & adjacent waterways. Residents there should follow advice from local emergency officials.

Tropical Storm Watches & Warnings are in effect for portions of the United States East Coast from Northeast Florida to South Carolina. Additional Watches & Warnings will likely be issued tonight as Isaias is expected to move Northward near the Southeast mid-Atlantic states Monday & Tuesday.