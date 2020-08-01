Isaias now a Tropical Storm; Florida’s east coast still expecting impacts

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tracking the Tropics

More Tracking the Tropics

As of 7 PM CDT…Tropical Storm Isaias has been downgraded from a hurricane due to a considerable weakening trend in the past 24 hours.  The storm has become much less organized due to a combination of dry air & wind shear. Maximum sustained winds are currently at 70 mph with a minimum central pressure of 993 millibars.

Regardless of this weakening trend, the storm is still expected to brush along the East coast of Florida as a strong tropical storm or category 1 hurricane, tracking parallel to the shore & producing heavy rain, strong winds, coastal erosion, & storm surge. Hurricane Warnings currently extend from Biscayne Bay to Jacksonville Beach as the storm rides along the coast, & Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for cities farther inland, including but not limited to Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, & Jacksonville. This path is very similar to what Hurricane Matthew & Hurricane Dorian did in both 2016 & 2019 respectively.

NO impacts expected from this storm for Central Alabama.

KEY MESSAGES:

Hurricane conditions & dangerous storm surge will continue in portions of the Northwest Bahamas tonight. Hurricane conditions are expected along the Florida East coast on Sunday, with tropical storm conditions beginning tonight for a large portion of Southeast Florida.

Dangerous storm surge is possible from Jupiter Inlet to Ponte Vedra Beach, where water rises of 2 to 4 feet of storm surge are possible along the immediate coastline & adjacent waterways. Residents there should follow advice from local emergency officials.

Tropical Storm Watches & Warnings are in effect for portions of the United States East Coast from Northeast Florida to South Carolina. Additional Watches & Warnings will likely be issued tonight as Isaias is expected to move Northward near the Southeast mid-Atlantic states Monday & Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page