Gulf disturbance bringing heavy rain Fri/Sat; Tropical Storm Gonzalo forms

4 PM CDT WEDNESDAY: In the Central Atlantic, Tropical Storm Gonzalo has officially formed and continues to track towards the Lesser Antilles, currently located about 1,000 miles ESE of Barbados. In the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Gonzalo currently has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and a minimum central pressure of 1000 millibars, moving West at 14 mph.

The intensity forecast for Gonzalo has increased in the past 24 hours. As of this afternoon, Gonzalo is now expected to intensify to hurricane strength by either tomorrow or Friday, as the storm moves into a more favorable environment with less shear. By Sunday, the storm will have entered the Caribbean & likely weakened back into a tropical storm. Intensity forecasts are difficult, so this always is subject to change. However, confidence in the current forecast track is high, so don’t expect that to shift very much from the current forecast. Luckily for now this storm is not a concern for the mainland US.

Much closer to home, however, we’re continuing to watch a broad surface trough meander through the Central Gulf of Mexico, tracking West towards the Gulf Coast of Texas. This system is still really messy, appearing as a disorganized cluster of thunderstorms on satellite imagery. Despite that, chances of development have gone up in the past 24 hours. Right now, this cluster of storms has a 70% chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm in the next 48 hours. If it does, this would become Tropical Storm Hanna. Fortunately, based on current model forecasts, it is very unlikely to develop into a hurricane.

Rainfall forecast through Saturday for the unnamed Gulf disturbance

As far as impacts go, this system is expected to bring moderate to heavy rain for the Western Gulf over the weekend (about 2 to 5 inches worth Saturday). Most of this rain will begin for much of Louisiana & Texas coast tomorrow and persist in waves through Saturday. It looks like the most likely area to see impacts & possible flooding will be the Houston metro We are NOT expecting any impacts here in Central Alabama–a ridge of high pressure will block this system from tracking North into our neck of the woods.

That’s the latest for now! Be sure to stay tuned for any forecast changes right here.

