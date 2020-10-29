Tracking the Tropics: Zeta now a Tropical Storm, heavy rain and wind continue for Central Alabama

2:00 AM UPDATE

Tropical Storm Zeta continues to bring flooding rain and gusty wind to Central Alabama this morning. Reports of 40-50 mph wind gusts have been common with power outages becoming common.

The highest wind looks to occur south of I-20 for the rest of the morning, with gusts upwards of 50 mph possible. This is enough wind to down trees and power lines, and possibly do damage to homes or structures. If you don’t have to be out driving, please don’t. Debris and limbs from trees will make driving difficult.

Rainfall has piled up with flash flood warnings for Jefferson, Shelby, Bibb, Chilton and St. Clair Counties. 4-5″/hour rainfall rates will cause dangerous conditions if you live in a low lying area or if you live next to a creek or stream. Please be aware of changing conditions to those bodies of water near you.

Conditions will improve over the next few hours as cooler and drier air moves in behind a cold front. We’ll have more updates through the morning.