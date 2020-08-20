Tracking the Tropics: Watching two active tropical depressions

Last night, Tropical Depresison 13 formed in the Atlantic. This morning, Tropical Depression 14 formed in the Caribbean. This continues the trend of the very active hurricane season 2020 has been and is forecast to be. Of particular note for us, both storm have the chance to end up in the Gulf of Mexico by the end of the weekend or start of next week, which would be an unusual event.

Here are the latest key messages for Tropical Depression 13:

1. Tropical storm conditions are possible across portions of the northern Leeward Islands by Friday night, and Tropical Storm Watches have been issued for some of these islands. Heavy rainfall is likely across this area beginning late Friday.

2. There is a risk of tropical storm conditions in the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Friday night and Saturday, and Tropical Storm Watches could be required for these islands later today. Interests there should closely monitor the progress of this system.

3. The details of the long-range track and intensity forecasts are more uncertain than usual since the system could move over portions of the Greater Antilles this weekend. However, this system could bring some storm surge, rainfall and wind impacts to portions of Hispaniola, Cuba, the Bahamas and Florida this weekend and early next week. Interests there should monitor this system’s progress and updates to the forecast over the next few days.

Here are the latest key messages for Tropical Depression 14:

1. Tropical Depression Fourteen is expected to strengthen over the northwestern Caribbean Sea through Saturday, and it could produce tropical-storm-force winds and heavy rainfall over portions of the coast of Honduras and the Bay Islands beginning tonight through Friday. The system could be near or at hurricane strength when it reaches the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico late Saturday, and watches could be required for a portion of that area later today.

2. The system is expected to move into the south-central Gulf of Mexico as a tropical storm on Sunday. Some strengthening is anticipated while it moves northwestward over the western Gulf of Mexico early next week, but it is too soon to know exactly how strong it will get or the location and magnitude of impacts it will produce along the central or northwestern Gulf Coast. Interests in that area should continue monitoring the progress of this system over the next few days.