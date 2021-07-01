Tracking the Tropics: TS Elsa now forecast to move along FL coast early next week.

5PM Update: Tropical Storm Elsa continues to move west. Tropical storm conditions are expected beginning early Friday in portions of the Windward and southern Leeward Islands, and are possible over portions of southern Hispaniola on Saturday.



Heavy rainfall from Elsa will move quickly across the Windward Islands while outer bands will impact Purto Rico and Friday.



The track now brings Elsa across Cuba up the Western coast of Florida. Elsa should strengthen but still remain a Tropical storm as it moves into the Gulf. We will continue to monitor the chance for strengthening and possibly reaching a weak Category 1 hurricane.



For now, if Stays closer to the Florida coast, that will keep Alabama on the drier side of the tropical system and limit our rain chances from Elsa. However, if Elsa shifts slightly to the west, that forecast path could include more of the panhandle which may have more implications for Alabama. There is still a lot to iron out.



The focus right now is monitoring the situation and taking in the projections from the National hurricane Center and staying up to speed with the movement and development of Elsa.