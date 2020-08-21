Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Laura forms in the Atlantic

Latest forecast track of Tropical Storm Laura.

What was Tropical Depression 13 is now Tropical Storm Laura. Out of the two potential storms that could end up in the Gulf of Mexico next week, this is the one that poses the greatest threat to our area. Right now, Laura has winds of 45 mph and is moving quickly to the west at 21 mph. There will be some slow strengthening with Laura over the next few days, with the combination of wind shear and land interaction between the storm and Hispaniola/Cuba keeping it at tropical-storm strength. However, if the forecast track holds, the storm will move into the Gulf and strengthen into a hurricane by Tuesday. It looks to quickly move toward the FL/AL coasts, making a landfall sometime late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

With the area it has to cover, there is still uncertainty on the exact track and intensity of the storm. Forecast models were in very good agreement early Friday morning on the track of the storm, but we’ve started to see some shifts in the forecast tracks. Some are putting the storm as far west at the Louisiana coast, while others take it across the middle of Florida. This is a good example of being prepared for the worst case scenario and watching the forecast closely as we go along.

Look for updates through the weekend and into next week as we track Laura. Make sure you and your family has a plan of action if the storm threatens you. Even if you live hundreds of miles inland, a tropical storm or hurricane can cause some very inconvenient or even dangerous weather. Let’s all be prepared.