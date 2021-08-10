Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Fred becomes sixth named storm of 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As of 10 p.m. CST tonight, we have the sixth named tropical system of the 2021 hurricane season. Tropical Storm Fred. Tropical storm conditions are expected in portions of the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico tonight and are expected to begin in the Dominican Republic Wednesday morning.

There is a risk of wind and rainfall impacts elsewhere, in portions of Hispaniola, the Bahama, and Cuba during the next several days. This interaction with land will impact the strength, likely weakening the storm slightly, but we will wait to see on that one.

The track brings Fred into the Gulf of Mexico early Saturday and turns to the north Saturday afternoon/evening. The forecast has consistently had this storm on the same track. That means there is a good chance Fred will make its final landfall somewhere between Mobile Bay and Jacksonville, FL.

CBS 42 will track this storm closely as we could have more rain if the storm makes landfall further to the west. The further east it travels, the more limited its development may be.



For now, we will continue to bump up rain chances through the weekend and into early next week. We will be monitoring that closely and be prepared for some adjustments as Fred enters the Gulf and begins to approach the Central Gulf Coast.