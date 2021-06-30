Tracking The Tropics: Tropical cyclone FIVE has formed.

Tropical Cyclone FIVE has formed in the Atlantic and is expected to become a tropical storm overnight, receiving the name Elsa. It will likely strengthen as it reaches the Lesser Antilles, but for now winds still remain just below hurricane force.



Heavy rainfall will move quickly across the Windward and southern Leeward islands, including Barbados, on Friday.



By Monday, tropical storm forced winds will move across the Dominican Republic and Haiti, ending up over Cuba. The farther we get out in time, the larger the forecast fan gets.

We will get more clarity on direction, path and intensity of this storm in the coming days, and until then we won’t know for sure the impacts this storm will have on Gulf States. For now, don’t go canceling any plans. We are still about 7 days out before this storm threatens the lower 48.



We will be the first to let you know how this storm could impact you. For now, we watch and wait.

