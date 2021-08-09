Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Cyclone #6

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Tropical Cyclone Six is strengthening. This storm will likely become Tropical Storm Fred Monday night as it moves towards the Lesser Antilles.

Tropical strom warnings have been issues along the coast of the southern Leeward islands for Monday night and along the coast of the Virgin Islands on Tuesday.

By Wednesday, tropical storm forced winds will be likely in the Dominican Republic. Because of the constant interaction with land, this cyclone isn’t expected to see quick strengthening.

The greatest threats in the Caribbean islands will be heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding and could lead to mudslides, that are common in these areas.

By Saturday afternoon, this storm is projected to enter the Gulf of Mexico as a Tropical Storm. Right now, it is too early to tell when the final landfall will be and when.

We are monitoring the situation closely and our team will continue to give you the latest updates as we receive them.