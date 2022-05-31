The remnants of Agatha will move over Southern Mexico and into the Yucatan Peninsula over the next few days. Then it is expected to emerge in the Southeast Gulf of Mexico or Northwest Caribbean.

A new area of low pressure is forecast to form and track northeast toward Florida. This could become a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Alex. This will not impact the Northern Gulf of Mexico, but it could bring the Alabama Coast some swells.

The 2022 Hurricane Season starts on June 1st. It is forecast to be an above average season with around 19 named storms.