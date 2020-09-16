Tracking the Tropics: Sally Strengthens and crawls towards Alabama Coast.

The 10 AM advisory from the National Hurricane Center gives us some better news about Hurricane Sally. The storm has dumped tons of rain along the FL Panhandle and AL beaches, with more wind and rain likely for the next few hours. But, wind speeds have slowed down and the forward speed is starting to pick up. That means conditions will start to improve steadily as the morning and afternoon progresses. The hardest hit areas will still see a flash flooding threat from all the rain and a tornado threat as the center of Sally moves over land.

For Central Alabama, our impacts will still be from rain and wind, however they won't be nearly as bad as the forecast from yesterday. The track of Sally will keep the heaviest rain and strongest wind, plus the potential for severe weather, to our south and east.