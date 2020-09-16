10 PM Hurricane Update:
Sally has strengthened slightly. Winds now at 85 mph. The Storm Surge warning has been extended east of the Okaloosa/walton county line to Walton/Bay county line Florida.
For central Alabama we will be watching for heavy rain starting Wednesday, mid morning and continuing through the afternoon. There will be a good chance of locally heavy rain towards Tallapoosa county that produce upwards of 4 inches of rainfall.
It will be brezzy at times and a wind advisory is in place for some across central Alabama.
The rain should move out by early Thursday and we will be left with sunshine Friday, through the weekend.
Tracking the Tropics: Sally Strengthens and crawls towards Alabama Coast.
