Tracking the tropics: Marco now a Depression, Laura soon to become a Hurricane

At 8 P.M. Central Time Monday, Tropical Storm Marco has officially made landfall in Southern Louisiana near the mouth of the Mississippi River with winds of 40 mph. The storm has also become very "lopsided". That means the vast majority of the heavy rain associated with the storm has pushed to the storm's right-hand side, stretching from the Florida panhandle to North Carolina due to high wind shear.

All of the Tropical Storm Watches & Warnings--as well as the Storm Surge Watches & Warnings--associated with Marco have now been cancelled. Heavy rain & gusty winds are expected to continue East of the storm's center for roughly the next 24 hours, before Marco dissipates in Southeast Texas sometime tomorrow.