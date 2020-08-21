Tracking the Tropics: Latest Advisory on Tropical Storms Marco & Laura

We’re still tracking two tropical cyclones–Tropical Storm Marco near the Yucatan peninsula, and Tropical Storm Laura near Puerto Rico. BOTH storms are expected to enter the Gulf & possibly strengthen into hurricanes. Marco is expected to make landfall sometime Monday as a category 1 hurricane near the mouth of the Mississippi River in Louisiana. Laura’s exact track is still too uncertain at this time for specifics, but impacts along the Gulf coast are expected shortly after on Tuesday/Wednesday.

A Hurricane Watch is now in effect for much of Southeastern Louisiana (including New Orleans & Slidell) and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. This means hurricane conditions are likely to occur within the next 48 hours. A Tropical Storm Watch extends farther inland and farther East to the Alabama Gulf Coast as Marco continues tracking North. Please plan accordingly.

If you’re saying, “I can’t remember a time when we’ve had 2 named storms in the Gulf,” you’d be right. The last time there were two named storms in the Gulf basin was 1959. However this could be the first time there has ever been two hurricanes simultaneously. 2020 keeps on delivering a record setting year.