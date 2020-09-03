Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Nana Forms. 5th Hurricane of 2020.

Hurricane Nana forms with winds of 75 mph. Hurricane is moving inland along the coast of Belize. Heavy rainfall with isolated amounts up to 8-12 inches possible.





Nana will be a non-threat to the United States and makes the 5th hurricane of the 2020 season.



Nana moves inland and will weaken to a tropical storm by tomorrow morning as it tracks across Guatemala and southern Mexico.



The entire coast of Belize is under a hurricane warning and a hurricane watch. Coastal Guatemala is under a tropical storm watch, and Honduras and the southern Yucatan Peninsula are under a tropical storm warning.

