Tornado Watch until 8 PM for East AL

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 8 PM Central Time for parts of East-Central Alabama, including all of the highlighted counties above.

Outer bands from what’s left from Hurricane Delta have tracked across Alabama for most of the morning. As we head into the afternoon hours, brief damaging winds, a few possible tornadoes, & torrential rain are all on the board. After sunset tonight, we’re expecting the severe threat to subside, as light showers & mostly cloudy skies stick around overnight tonight.

Be sure to download the FREE CBS 42 Storm Team Weather App for up to the minute weather alerts in YOUR area! Here’s the link: http://marketplace-redirect.doapps.com/3489