Thunderstorms with heavy rain are expected today and Friday across central Alabama

A trough of low pressure will move over us today. This will set off scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms starting now and lasting through the evening.







Some heavy rain can be expected since we will be very humid thanks to Fred. Rain totals could be around 1-2″+ in a few spots, so watch out for minor flooding issues. There is a Level 1 of 5 Marginal Risk for excessive rainfall/flooding today. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.







Tonight, a few showers will be possible. Then it will be partly cloudy and muggy with some patchy fog. Lows will be in the lower 70s.

Friday will be another soggy day with more showers and thunderstorms. Once again, some of the rain could be heavy at times, and we could pick up an additional 1-2″ of rain. The WPC has us under a Level 1 Marginal Risk for excessive rainfall/flooding again. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.







Weekend Outlook: The trough of low pressure will be moving east of Alabama on Saturday, but it will still help set off scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy rain is still possible. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. An area of high pressure will build over us on Sunday, and this will lower the chance for rain. We will be partly cloudy, hotter, and still humid with spotty showers and a few thunderstorms. High temperatures climb into the lower 90s, and the heat index will be in the lower 100s.

Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Grace is better organized today. It is moving toward the west and will move along the southern edge of a mid-level ridge of high pressure that is over the Gulf of Mexico. It will move over very warm deep water with high ocean heat content, but the wind shear is expected to be moderate, so this will keep it from getting too strong. Grace is forecast to be a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 85-90 mph as it makes landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula today. Then it will weaken briefly over land and enter the southern Gulf of Mexico on Friday. Once it is back over water, Grace is expected to strengthen back into a Category 1 Hurricane. Landfall is forecast to be over the main part of Mexico this weekend.

Tropical Storm Henri is trying to get stronger since it is over warm water, but will continue to battle wind shear today as it sits between Bermuda and the U.S. in the Atlantic. Due to the wind shear, it is expected to maintain its intensity for the next few days. After that time, Henri is forecast to get stronger as the wind shear relaxes, and it turns north under an upper-level ridge of high pressure. This favorable weather pattern should allow Henri to become a Category 1 hurricane on Friday. It will turn toward the N to NE tracking just off the U.S East Coast. However, there is some uncertainty as to how close it will get to the U.S. East Coast when it makes the turn, and how close it will be to the New England area on Sunday. Some of the forecast models are now showing Henri making a landfall very close to Massachusetts as a hurricane on Sunday. It is too early to make that call. NOAA is sending the Gulfstream IV aircraft up to get upper-level weather data, and that will be injested into the forecast models to reduce the large track spread between the models.

Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.

