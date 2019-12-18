Three Tornadoes in Central AL Monday Night, Storm Surveys Continue

A long-track supercell thunderstorm originating from Southern Mississippi tracked Northeast into Central Alabama late Monday night, producing at least three tornadoes in it’s path.

The most significant of these tornadoes occurred in Marengo County, striking the Salt Well community just to the West of Demopolis. While storm surveys are still in progress, the National Weather Service so far has found at least EF-2 damage in the area, estimating the tornado’s wind speeds to be 120 mph. Three people were injured, but thankfully, no fatalities were reported.

As this supercell continued its track Northeast, two more tornadoes formed…an EF-1 tornado in Bibb County just North of the Brierfield community, and an EF-0 tornado in Shelby County near Montevallo. No injuries were reported from these tornadoes, although some tree & structure damage was reported.

Further information regarding tornado path length, path width, and damages will continue coming in as the National Weather Service continue to survey the effected areas. As of Tuesday night, these damage facts remain unofficial.