It will be a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine as an area of high pressure builds across the Southeast U.S. We will be mild with high temperatures in the lower 70s.

Tonight, we will have a mostly clear sky with chilly lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. There could be some frost in the colder areas north and east of Birmingham. You might want to cover any plants.

The area of high pressure will stay over the Southeast U.S. Tuesday. It will remain sunny, and become a little warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Wednesday will become partly cloudy and warmer as the area of high pressure moves east of Alabama as southerly winds return to the state. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.

An upper-level and surface area of low pressure will develop over the Western Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday, and it will move across the Northern Gulf Coast into Louisiana on Thursday. This will spread rain across Central Alabama throughout the day. It will be warm and more humid with high in the mid 70s.

The low is forecast to move inland across Mississippi/Alabama on Friday and move northeast. There is some uncertainty in the models as to where it will eventually track. This will make a difference in how much rain we receive. Right now, it looks like it will track over Central Alabama, so we will have more scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. It will stay mild with highs in the mid 70s.

Weekend Outlook: The lows will be gone by Saturday as an area of high pressure briefly builds across the Southeast U.S. We will be partly cloudy and warm with a slight chance for a sprinkle. High temperatures will warm up into the lower 80s. A cold front will move across Alabama on Sunday. This will bring us scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. We will stay warm with highs in the upper 70s.