Today, a weak trough of low pressure will linger over Alabama. This will help set off scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. A few could be strong with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Tonight, the rain will end and we will have some lingering clouds. It will be muggy with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

The trough will linger over the state on Tuesday, so we will have another round of scattered showers and storms. Again, a few could be strong. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

We could see a little break in the rain on Wednesday with more sunshine as a weak trough moves across Central Alabama. We will only have a few pop-up showers and storms in the afternoon. It will be hot with high temperatures in the lower 90s.

A weak cold front will move in from the northeast on Thursday. This will set off another round of showers and storms. A few could be strong. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s before it rains. It will dry out Thursday night with less humid and a little cooler low temperatures in the lower 60s.

The front will get to the coast and stall on Friday. This will bring in dry air across Central Alabama and that will make it less humid. We will be mostly sunny with warm high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. It will be cooler Friday night with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Weekend Outlook: The dry air will stay over us on Saturday as an area of high pressure sits NE of Alabama. We will be mostly sunny and hot with high temperatures in the lower 90s. The old front will drift north on Sunday, and this will make it more humid. We will also have scattered showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.