The warming trend continues today across central Alabama

It is a mostly clear and cold morning across central Alabama with some patchy frost. There are also some areas of patchy fog along rivers and in valleys. Temperatures are in the 30s and lower 40s. Make sure to bundle up as you head out the door.

It will be another beautiful day with plenty of sunshine as an area of high pressure sits just east Alabama. It will be a little warmer with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Normal highs are in the upper 50s, so this will be some great weather.





Tonight, will be partly cloudy and not as cold with some patchy fog. We will be chilly with lows in the lower to mid 40s.

The area of high pressure will move east of Alabama on Wednesday. This will bring back southeast winds to the state. We will be partly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures in the upper 60s.

The southerly winds (return flow) will persist on Thursday as the area of high pressure still sits east of Alabama. A cold front will move toward the state from the northwest, and this will bring us plenty of clouds. High temperatures will climb into the lower 70s.

The cold front will stall over Tennessee on Friday. That will make the Birmingham area mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower – mainly across the northern part of the viewing area. It will be warm and more humid with high temperatures in the mid 70s. Expect rain on Friday night with lows in the 50s.

Weekend Outlook: The cold front will get nudged southward on Saturday. This will bring central Alabama scattered showers all day. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to around 70°. The front will be along the coast on Sunday, and there will be a cut-off low moving across Texas. This will prevent us from clearing out. Instead, we will stay mostly cloudy with scattered showers. It will turn colder with high temperatures in the upper 50s. More rain is expected on Monday with the cut-off low moving east along the coast. However, forecast models are not in agreement with how much rain we will receive. Right now, expect scattered showers with highs in the 50s.

