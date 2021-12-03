Unseasonably warm weather will continue into the weekend across Alabama, then it turns soggy next week

It is a partly cloudy start this morning, but it is not as cold. Temperatures are in the upper 40s to mid 50s. You may still want your jacket as you head out the door. There is also some patchy fog, so watch out for low visibility at times.

An area of high pressure will be just south Alabama in the northern Gulf today. We will stay mostly sunny with warmer high temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. Record high for Birmingham is 76° set back in 1982.





High School Football Championships: The weather will be good all day for the games at Protective Stadium in Downtown Birmingham. Temperatures will be in the 60s and falling into the 50s this evening.

Tonight, will be partly to mostly cloudy and cool with some patchy dense fog. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Weekend Outlook: A trough of low pressure and cold front will move toward the area this weekend, but it will be running into some dry air. On Saturday, we will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower as the cold front sits over northern Alabama. It will still be unseasonably warm with high temperatures in the lower 70s.

The cold front and an upper-level wave will stay over northern Alabama on Sunday. This will give us a mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance for a shower across central Alabama. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s. A second cold front will move through Sunday night into Monday with scattered showers.





Next Week Outlook: The cold front will move through on Monday with plenty of rain. It will be cooler and breezy with high temperatures in the lower 60s. Monday night will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the mid 30s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy, and it stays chilly with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. The old cold front will retreat north as a warm front on Wednesday. This will bring back some warmer air along with scattered showers and thunderstorms all day. A few of the storms could be strong to possibly severe. This will be something to watch as we get into next week. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s. The wet and warmer weather pattern will continue Thursday with more scattered showers and a few thunderstorms each day. Again, we will have to watch to see if any of the thunderstorms become strong. High temperatures will be in the 60s. Showers will linger into Friday with high temperatures staying in the 60s and 70s.