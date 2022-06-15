HEAT ADVISORY UNTIL 7 PM THURSDAY

It is a partly cloudy, muggy, and hazy morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 70s.

Today will be another very hot and humid day as the upper-level area of high pressure stays over Alabama. Another upper-level disturbance will move along the eastern side of the high pressure into Alabama later this afternoon and evening. This will bring us a little better chance for scattered showers and storms. Some could be strong with gusty winds, heavy rain, and intense lightning.





SPC has placed areas along and east of I-59 in Alabama in a Level 2 Slight Risk for severe weather. The main threats will be strong winds and hail. Otherwise, we will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 90s. The heat index will stay around 105-110°.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 7 PM Thursday with the dangerous heat index of 105-110°. Find ways to stay cool and hydrated! Take frequent breaks if you must work outside.





Tonight, we will be partly cloudy and muggy with a slight chance for a shower or storm during the evening. Lows will be in the mid 70s.

The ridge of high pressure aloft will break down, weaken, and start to move to the west on Thursday. This will allow for another disturbance aloft to move around the eastern edge of the ridge over Alabama. It will set off some showers and storms late in the afternoon and evening. A few could be strong with gusty winds, heavy rain, and plenty of lightning. However, most of you will stay dry. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s. The heat index will stay around 105-110°, so the Heat Advisory will remain in effect.





A trough of low pressure will move across the U.S., and it will send a cold front toward Alabama on Friday. This will bring us a few more showers and storms, but most of you will be dry. Otherwise, we will be partly cloudy and very hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s. The heat index will remain around 105-110°.

Weekend Outlook: The front will move across Alabama and weaken on Saturday. We will become less humid, so that is some good now. Unfortunately, we will cool down with high temperatures in the lower 90s under a mostly sunny sky. Sunday will be a dry, less humid, and hot day with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90s.

Tracking the Tropics: A small area of low pressure is located over the far SW Caribbean Sea. It is disorganized right now, but some slow development is possible by the end of the week as it drifts west near the coasts of Nicaragua and Honduras. It could briefly become a tropical depression if it remains over water. The Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to investigate this system later today, if necessary. NHC is giving this system a medium chance to develop.