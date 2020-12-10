The entire weekend will not be a washout.

For today, our slow but steady warming trend will keep going. High temperatures should get close to 70° by afternoon, with the warmest spots South of Birmingham. In the sunshine, it should be a gorgeous day all around, so get outside if you can and enjoy it!

Not much changes expected going into Friday--more sunshine with highs in the upper 60s/near 70°. Our next big weather maker arrives Saturday as a cold front sweeps through the region. Ahead of it, we’re expecting scattered showers for much of the day Saturday. Luckily, this next system doesn’t appear potent enough for any thunderstorms to develop, so no need to worry about any chances of severe weather.