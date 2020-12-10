Tonight, we will have a clear sky and another cool night. It won’t be frigid, but I think it will still warrant some long sleeves in the morning. The afternoon will feature a mostly sunny sky, with clouds increasing from west to east through the evening. Highs tomorrow hit 70° across central Alabama Friday.
As for the weekend, there will be 2 opportunities for rain. The first line of rain arrives very early Saturday morning in west Alabama, quickly followed by a clearing sky and cooling temperatures. The clear sky remains through most of the daylight hours Sunday with rain back after sunset Sunday.
The rain will be gone by the time you wake up Monday morning and temperatures take a plunge to start next week. IF we have a little wrap around rain it could provide us an isolated flurry. Don’t bank on it and leave the bread and milk at the stores. Prepare for cold air next week.
The entire weekend will not be a washout.
