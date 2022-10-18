It is a clear, breezy and much colder morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Bundle up! A Freeze Warning is in effect until 9 AM for areas along and north of Birmingham.

An area of high pressure will sit northwest of Alabama today. This will draw the very cold air down toward us. We will be sunny and MUCH COLDER with high temperatures only in the lower 50s. This will likely be a record low high temperature for the day. The record low high temperature for today is 55° set back in 1955.

Tonight, will be clear and VERY COLD. We will have some record lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Birmingham record low is 29° set back in 1948. A light freeze and frost is expected across much of Central Alabama. This would be the 2nd earliest first freeze in Birmingham dating back to 1948.The earliest is on October 18, 1948. A Freeze Warning is in effect for most of Central Alabama from 12 AM until 9 AM Wednesday.

The area of high pressure will still be west of Alabama on Wednesday, so the northerly winds will continue to keep us cold. It will be sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday night will be clear and very cold again with lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. These temperatures will break the record lows again. Birmingham record low is 32° set back in 1948. A freeze is expected, so make sure you cover or bring in your plants. A Freeze Watch is in effect for most of Central Alabama.

The area of high pressure will build over Alabama on Thursday, so the coldest air will be northeast of Alabama. We will remain sunny, but it will not be as cold. High temperatures will be cool in the lower 60s.

The high will move east of Alabama on Friday, and that will bring back east to southeast winds. This will help to warm us back up with high temperatures in the lower 70s.

Weekend Outlook: The warming trend continues this weekend as the area of high pressure sits east of Alabama. We will have plenty of sunshine with warmer high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.