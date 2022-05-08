Sunday Night: Temperatures again dip into the upper 50s tonight under a mostly clear sky. The wind may pick up a bit this evening, with some gusts climbing as high as 20 mph.

Monday: The temperature trends up a bit, with more of us making it into the 80s by mid-afternoon. It will be a bit breezy at times, with some wind gusts climbing as high as 25 mph.

It’s called an “Omega Block” because the upper …



Mid-Week Heat: Temperatures continue to trend upwards sunny and dry weather set to continue. An omega blocking pattern in the upper levels of the atmosphere will place a fairly strong upper-level ridge in place over the Southern U.S., including here in Alabama. This will lead to dry and hot weather through the middle of the week. We stayed just a hair shy of 90° in Birmingham last week, but we’ll make another run at it this week, with Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday all potential candidates for that first official 90° day.







Late-Week Rain Chances: A low pressure system will push back onshore from the Atlantic towards Georgia and Florida late in the week. As it moves west, the surface low is forecast to weaken into an open wave/trough, but there will still be enough lift and moisture associated with the system, coupled with the warm weather here, to support at least a few scattered showers and storms Friday and Saturday. A cold front on Sunday could trigger more showers and thunderstorms.