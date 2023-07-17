Today, the large upper-level ridge of high pressure over the SW U.S. will build toward the SE U.S. today. We will be mostly sunny with lower humidity levels thanks to the front. A stray shower or storm is possible, but most of you will be dry. High temperatures will be in the middle 90s, and the Heat Index will be 100-105°.

The northerly winds will draw down some wildfire smoke from Canada today. It will be hazy, but the smoke will stay well above the surface.

Tonight, it will be mostly clear and muggy with lows in the lower 70s.

On Tuesday, the upper-level ridge will build into Alabama. We will be mostly sunny, hotter, and a little more humid.

There will be a chance an MCS (cluster of storms) will move into North and Central Alabama during the evening from the north. We will have to watch for this possibility. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 90s. The Heat Index will be 100-105°+.

We will remain very hot and more humid Wednesday. Expect plenty of sunshine with high humidity levels. Once again, there will be a chance an MCS could move into Central Alabama during the afternoon or evening. High temperatures will climb into the upper 90s and the heat index 105-110°+. Heat Advisories will be possible.

The ridge will start to break down as a trough moves toward the eastern U.S. We will become partly cloudy with a few pop-up storms, but it will stay very hot with highs in the upper 90s. The Heat Index will be around 105-110°.

The trough will push the ridge back to the west on Friday. We will finally see a break in the heat along with the return of scattered showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s and the Heat Index 105°+ before it starts storming.

Weekend Outlook: The trough will send a cold front into Alabama on Saturday with scattered showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s. The front will linger across the state on Sunday, so we will have a few stray showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.