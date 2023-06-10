Weekend Outlook: The dry air will stay over us on Saturday as an area of high pressure sits north of Alabama. We will be mostly sunny and hot with high temperatures in the lower 90s along with a slight chance for a brief passing shower or storm.

The old cold front will move north on Sunday as a warm front, and this will make it more humid. We will have scattered showers and storms across the viewing area. Some of the storms could be strong to possibly severe.

Sunday afternoon

Sunday night

Monday Morning

SPC has placed the NW portion of Central Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk. The threats will be gusty winds and hail. Heavy rain will also be possible. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s. Rain and storms will continue Sunday night into Monday ahead of a cold front. Some heavy rain is possible. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

Next Week’s Outlook: The cold front will move through Alabama on Monday with more scattered showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s. We will briefly dry out Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms are possible Wednesday as the cold front retreats north as a warm front across Central Alabama. Highs will be in the upper 80s. The front lingers over the Deep South and a few upper-level waves will move across the region Thursday and Friday. Expect more scattered showers and storms each day. Highs will be in the 80s.