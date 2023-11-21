Tonight, it will be mostly cloudy and colder. Lows will be in the lower to middle 40s.

On Wednesday, an upper-level low will move over the Southeast U.S. This will keep us mostly cloudy in the morning, but we will become mostly sunny in the afternoon. It will be chilly with highs only in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Wednesday night will be clear, cold, and frosty with lows in the lower to middle 30s. Make sure to protect any plants you want to keep!

Thanksgiving Day will be beautiful and chilly with sunshine through the afternoon. Then it will become mostly cloudy by the evening ahead of our next weather system. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 50s.

Black Friday will start out cloudy and chilly with a chance for a shower as a Gulf Low tracks east along the coast. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Have your coat if you are doing any early morning shopping. By the afternoon it will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower as the Gulf Low moves east. High temperatures will be in the middle 50s.

Weekend Outlook: An area of high pressure will build across the Southeast U.S. all weekend. We will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s on Saturday. A cold front will move toward Alabama on Sunday, and this will make it mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the lower 60s.

Iron Bowl Forecast: There will be great weather for the Iron Bowl at 2:30 PM in Auburn. Kickoff temperatures will be in the 60s but will fall to the 50s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky by the end of the game.