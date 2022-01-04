Sunshine returns today with some slightly warmer temperatures. Rain returns on Thursday

It is a mostly clear and very cold morning across central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 20s. Bundle up as you head out the door.

The sunshine returns today as an area of high pressure builds over us. We will be a tad warmer with high temperatures in the lower 50s.





Tonight, will become partly cloudy and it will not be as cold. Lows will be in the lower to mid 30s.

Wednesday will have more southeast winds as the area of high pressure moves east of Alabama, so that will bring us some moisture from the south. We will become mostly cloudy and a tad warmer with high temperatures in the mid 50s.

A trough of low pressure will send an upper-level wave and cold front across the state on Thursday. This will bring us scattered showers all day. It will be chilly with high temperatures in the 50s. There could be another opportunity for some wintry precipitation Friday morning with the best from Cullman to Huntsville. We will have to watch to see how this evolves. Right now, Birmingham would just have a cold rain. Thursday night will have lows in the 20s as the rain moves out of the area.

An area of high pressure will build over us on Friday. We will have plenty of sunshine, but it will be MUCH Colder! High temperatures will only be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure will move east of Alabama on Saturday, so this will bring back light southerly winds. We will become partly cloudy and a little warmer with high temperatures in the mid 50s. Another cold front will move toward us on Sunday with the return of scattered showers. It will be warmer ahead of the front with high temperatures in the lower 60s.

