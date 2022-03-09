Showers and storms are coming to an from west to east across Central Alabama this morning. Then we will be left with a mostly cloudy and colder morning with temperatures in the 40s.

Once the rain ends, we will have a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon as an area of high pressure builds toward Alabama. It will be warmer with high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Tonight, we will be partly cloudy to mostly clear and chilly. Lows will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Finally, we will get a little break in the rain on Thursday. An area of high pressure will briefly move across Alabama. We will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures around 70.

Unfortunately, the rain returns late on Friday evening as another strong cold front moves across the state. We will have showers and thunderstorms moving in from the west starting in the evening. A few storms could become strong to possibly severe with gusty winds. This will be something to watch over the next few days. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s. The rain will change over to some snow Friday night/Saturday morning, and it will turn much colder. Lows will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. You will need to protect your plants.





Weekend Outlook…SNOW?: It will turn MUCH COLDER this weekend in the wake of the cold front. We will start early Saturday with the rain coming to an end, but before it does it will likely change over to some snow flurries/showers. Little to no accumulation is expected in Birmingham, but a light coating is possible across Northern Alabama from Huntsville to Nashville. After the morning snow, we will become sunny, breezy, and COLD as an area of high pressure builds over the Southeast U.S. High temperatures will only be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. BRRR! Saturday night will be clear and very cold. Lows will be in the lower to mid 20s with a hard freeze likely. With the growing season just starting, you will need to bring in or cover your plants.





Don’t forget to turn your clocks AHEAD one hour before you go to bed Saturday night for Daylight Saving Time. Yes, you LOSE an hour of sleep. Fortunately, the weather will be pleasant with plenty of sunshine on Sunday. It will be warmer with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.