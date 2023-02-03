The cold front has moved through Central Alabama and the rain is coming to an end this morning. Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s.

We will become sunny, dry and breezy today in the wake of the cold front and coastal low. Expect cold high temperatures in the mid 40s. The wind chill will be in the 30s for much of the day.

Tonight, it will be clear and cold with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Weekend Outlook: We will FINALLY be able to dry out this weekend. Saturday will be sunny, beautiful and not as cold with highs in the mid 50s. Sunday will also be dry, but we start the day with some high clouds as a dry cold front/disturbance moves across the state. Then we will become partly cloudy to mostly sunny in the afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the lower 60s.

Next Week Outlook: We start the new work week dry with plenty of sun on Monday. It will be warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Tuesday will become partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s. Look for a few showers on Wednesday with highs still in the 60s. Forecast models are not in agreement with the timing of the next cold front Thursday into Friday. One has the front on Thursday (Euro with a lot of rain) and the other on Friday (GFS a lot of rain and storms). Right now, plan for some rain both days with highs in the upper 60s to around 70°.