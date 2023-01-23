The rain will come to an end this morning and we will slowly decrease the clouds. It will be colder with temperatures in the 30s. Bundle up!

The sunshine will return today with a few clouds as an area of high pressure moves across Alabama. It will be colder with high temperatures in the upper 40s.

Tonight, expect a mostly clear sky as the high pressure sits over us. We will be cold with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

The weather will change on Tuesday. A strong cold front will move toward Alabama. Ahead of it we will be mostly sunny, breezy and cold with temperatures in the 50s during the afternoon. A warm front will move up from the coast during the evening, and that will warm the temperatures into the mid to upper 50s and the dew points also into the 50s. Fortunately, this is not warm enough to make the air unstable across Central Alabama. The most unstable air will stay along and south of U.S. 80 and I-85 in Montgomery.

At the same time, a very strong low-level jet stream will move in from the southwest as an area of low pressure moves toward Tennessee. This will make it pretty windy ahead of a line of rain and thunderstorms starting in the afternoon. This will be fuel for the storms, and will make for strong wind shear. Wind gusts ahead of the rain/storms could be around 40+ mph. Some power outages will be possible.

SPC has placed much of Central Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk. South of the viewing area, or across the southern half of Alabama, there is a Level 2/5 and Level 3/5 Risk. This is where the best chance for severe weather will be located.

The line of strong storms will move across Central Alabama after midnight and last through sunrise. The main threat will be gusty winds to over 50 mph and brief heavy rain across the Birmingham area. South Alabama has a better chance for damaging winds over 60 mph and a few tornadoes – this is where the unstable air will be located.

The rain will end in the morning and we will be left with a mostly cloudy afternoon with plenty of wind. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s at midnight, and then we will fall to the 40s by the afternoon. The wind chill will be in the 30s! Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy and cold with lows in the 30s.

On Thursday, the low will move toward New York and we will have plenty of wrap around clouds all day. It will be cold and breezy with highs in the 40s.

An area of high pressure will build across the Southeast U.S. on Friday, and we will dry out. We will become mostly sunny to partly cloudy. It will stay chilly with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Weekend Outlook: Saturday will start out with some sunshine as the high pressure moves east of Alabama. We will see clouds return during the day ahead of another cold front. High temperatures will be in the 50s. The cold front will move across Alabama on Sunday, and it will bring us scattered showers during the day with temperatures in the 50s.