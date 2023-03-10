It is a rainy start to this Friday with temperatures in the 40s and 50s across Central Alabama.

The rain will end by midday Today, and then we will become mostly sunny in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Tonight, it will become mostly clear and turn MUCH colder with lows in the upper 30s. Patchy frost is possible in the colder area north and east of Birmingham. You will want to cover or bring in any plants that started blooming.

Weekend Forecast: Drier air will briefly move in behind the cold front on Saturday. It will be mostly sunny with cool high temperatures in the mid 60s.

A warm front will move up from the south on Sunday and this will set off scattered showers and a few thunderstorms across Alabama starting in the morning and lasting for most of the day. A few storms could be strong to possibly severe.

SPC has placed areas along and south of I-20 in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk, and areas north of I-20 in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk. The main threats are gusty winds and hail. High temperatures will be around 70°. A cold front will move through Sunday night into Monday morning with the rain ending overnight.

Next Week Outlook: The rain will end by Monday morning, and then we will become partly cloudy by the afternoon. It will be breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Monday night will be clear and COLD with lows in the mid 30s. Patchy frost is expected! Tuesday will be sunny and chilly as an area of high pressure sits over the Deep South. High temperatures will only be in the mid 50s. Tuesday night will be clear and cold with lows in the lower 30s. Expect a light freeze and frost. You will need to protect any plants! Wednesday will stay sunny as the ridge of high pressure moves east of Alabama. We will be a tad warmer with highs back in the 60s. Thursday will remain dry and be a little warmer with highs around 70°. A cold front will move into Alabama on Friday with showers and thunderstorms, and the rain/storms will continue into Friday night. Highs will be around 70°.